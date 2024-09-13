Lamoriello Offers Updates Ahead of Training Camp

Lou Lamoriello announces PTOs, gives an update on Ilya Sorokin and more

Lamoriello Availability: 9/13

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and GM Lou Lamoriello greeted the media on Friday morning, offering updates a series of topics as Rookie Camp unfolds.

Lamoriello expressed his excitement and optimism about next week’s training camp, which is expected to include 57 skaters.

“I'm excited about the camp, because it's going to be pretty competitive,” Lamoriello said. “We've got a couple of additions and it'll be interesting to see where they're at. We’re excited here. The veterans who are back certainly have a lot to prove.”

Sorokin Update:

Ilya Sorokin is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters on Friday morning.

"Ilya Sorokin had a little injury during summer training. He is skating. It's nothing we're concerned about," Lamoriello said. "We are not worried it will extend into the season."

Lamoriello said it’s possible Sorokin misses the first couple days of training camp, which begins on Thursday.

Sorokin was 25-19-12 last season with a 3.01 GAA and a .909 SV% and two shutouts.

Martin Attending Camp on PTO

Matt Martin will attend New York Islanders training camp on a professional tryout, Isles President and GM Lou Lamoriello confirmed on Friday morning.

Martin had eight points (4G, 4A) and 151 hits in 57 games last season, his 13th with the Islanders and 15th in the NHL. The winger is 45 games shy of 1,000 for his career.

"He's coming on a PTO, he's a legitimate candidate," Lamoriello said. "He's trained. We've spoken and he wants to play and we're totally up front and honest and we'll have to get through training camp and make best decision we can make at that time."

Lamoriello confirmed that Cal Clutterbuck will not be attending Islanders Training Camp on a PTO.

Veteran goaltender Keith Kinkaid and 19-year-old Russian defenseman Artyom Kudashov are the two other PTOs attending training camp.

