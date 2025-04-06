Isles Day to Day: Sorokin to Start vs Capitals

Ilya Sorokin will start against the Caps on Sunday, per Roy

GettyImages-22080336549999
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Ilya Sorokin will start in goal when the New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, Head Coach Patrick Roy announced.

The hockey world will turn its attention to Sunday's matinee at UBS Arena, where Alex Ovechkin is just one goal away from setting the NHL's all-time goals record, as his 895th goal would break a tie with Wayne Gretzky (894). The Islanders focus is on themselves, per Roy.

"It could certainly be a great moment for the game of hockey," Roy said. "But the focus is about playing our game. We won't make it easy on him, but if [Ovechkin] does [score], we'll raise our hat to him."

Sorokin is 3-3-1 lifetime against Washington, along with a .918 SV% and a 2.41 GAA. Against Ovechkin, Sorokin has turned aside all four shots he faced in three career appearances.

"I don't know how Ilya thinks, but if I were in his position, I'd be more concerned about winning a hockey game than being a part of the highlights," Roy said.

Sorokin, who is coming off a 27-save performance in a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday, is 28-23-6 this season, along with a .905 SV%, a 2.76 GAA and three shutouts.

Charlie Lindgren is the expected starter for the Caps. Lindgren is 18-12-3 this season, along with a .898 SV%, a 2.67 GAA and one shutout. He is 1-0-0 in two career appearances against the Isles.

