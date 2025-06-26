James Hagens | Prospect Profile

Name: James Hagens

Position: Center

Team: Boston College (Hockey East)

2024-25:

Games Played: 37

Goals: 11

Assists: 26

Points: 37

PIM: 24

Plus-Minus: +21

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd, North American Skaters

James Hagens, a Hauppauge, NY native, is a skilled centerman, who scored 37 points (11G, 26A) in 37 games as a freshman at Boston College last season. Hagens was named to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team and was the fourth-highest scoring freshman in the country.

The Long Islander won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 World Juniors, contributing nine points (5G, 4A) in seven games of the tournament. Hagens also owns gold (2023) and silver (2024) medals at the U-18 World Championship.

Prior to Boston College, Hagens was a standout player for the US National Team Development Program, racking up 187 points - fifth-most in program history - over two seasons from 2022-24.

No profile on Hagens is complete without acknowledging his Long Island roots and Islanders fandom. His favorite player as a kid was John Tavares, he has a picture with Matt Martin on the wall in his room and has playoff memories – and towels from Nassau Coliseum. Hagens played for the Long Island Royals growing up and spent countless hours skating in Kings Park.

Hagens is the third-ranked North American skater by NHL’s Central Scouting.

Hagens on growing up on Long Island and being an Isles fan

"I grew up in Hauppauge, little out east… I grew up skating in rinks all around Long Island, like Kings Park. I grew up watching games in the Nassau Coliseum back in the day with the Isles, so I grew up being an Isles fan."

Hagens on his style of play

"I think I'm an exciting player to watch. I'm someone that uses the skating, his hockey IQ, to be able to see the ice and make plays. I love to compete, especially on the ice, I'm able to play a full two-way game, able to be trusted in all zones of the ice."

Hagens on how playing a year at Boston College helped his game

"You're playing against guys that are older and stronger. It makes you mature, makes you learn how tough it is, and just you know you need to be able to handle yourself on the ice. The game's fast, it's hard, so it's a lot of things are thrown at you. You just need to be able to overcome them."