Matthew Schaefer | Prospect Profile

Name: Matthew Schaefer

Position: Defenseman

Team: Erie Otters (OHL)

2024-25:

Games Played: 17

Goals: 7

Assists: 15

Points: 22

PIM: 8

Plus-Minus: +21

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 1st, North American Skaters

Matthew Schaefer is the top-ranked North American skater entering this year's NHL Draft.

The 17-year-old defenseman recorded 22 points (7G, 15A) in 17 games for the Erie Otters last season, as his season was cut short due to a broken clavicle at the 2025 World Juniors. Despite being limited to 17 games, he's highly-regarded both offensively and defensively and is a blueliner who can play in all situations.

The 6'2, 183 lbs d-man has recorded 10 goals and 39 points in 73 OHL games across two seasons. While he doesn't directly compare himself

Internationally, the left-handed shot captained Canada to a gold medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he contributed six points (2G, 4A) in five games. He also had five points (1G, 4A) to help Canada win gold at the 2024 U-18s.

The Stoney Creek, ON, native was selected first overall in the 2023 OHL Draft.

Schaefer on potentially being drafted by the Islanders:

"I've heard a lot of great things about the organization. Obviously, I'd love to be an Islander. Obviously, I'd love to go first overall. There's nothing I can really control now, it's who they think is the best player. I think I've done everything on the ice and off the ice."

Schaefer on his game:

"I'm a two-way defenseman. I'm really competitive. Love winning, hate losing. Really good hockey IQ and really good skating ability. I like to play in all three zones and just be a defenseman that can play anywhere, PP, PK, go on with the minute left to gain the lead, or go on with a minute left to protect the lead. I want to be an all-around player."

Schaefer on NHL comparisons:

"I love watching Cale Makar and Miro Heiskenen too, [they're both] really smooth skating defenseman. I don't think there's a guy I really model my game after. I mean, I love watching Brandon Tanev on the PK block shots, kill penalties. I want to be that defenseman that can play all over the ice, whatever the coaches need. If it's PK PP, I just want to be that guy that goes out there and works as hard as I can."

Schaefer on being the top-ranked player

There's a lot of great players in the draft class. [Second-ranked North American skater Michael] Misa is a great one. I've only played 17 games, [so if people ask] why are you at the top of that list? In those 17 games, I took it as opportunities, and I worked as hard as I could, and I left it all out there where maybe, if I didn't, [my ranking] would maybe be otherwise. But I think I really showed what I was capable of in the 17 games.