Anton Frondell | Prospect Profile

Name: Anton Frondell

Position: Center

Team: Djurgarden (Hockey Allsvenskan)

2024-25:

Games Played: 29

Goals: 11

Assists: 14

Points: 25

PIM: 16

Plus-Minus: +11

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 1st, International Skaters

Anton Frondell is a center who played the majority of last season in Hockey Allsvenskan, Sweden’s second tier of professional hockey, as a 17-year-old.

Frondell recorded 25 points (11G, 14A) in 29 regular season games, the most points by a U-18 junior player in the league, a feat previously accomplished by Filip Forsberg, William Nylander and Jesper Bratt.

Frondell added another seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 qualification games as Djurgarden earned promotion to the Swedish Hockey League.

Internationally, Frondell helped Sweden to a silver medal at last year’s U-18s.

He is the top-ranked International Skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Frondell on who he models his game after

"[I model my game after Aleksander] Barkov in Florida. Captain, good size, strong. Good hockey sense. A smart player that likes to compete, I would say, Barkov. I play like him."

Frondell on teammate and 2nd ranked international skater Victor Eklund

He's the player with the highest energy that I ever have played with. Outside of the rinks, really funny guy too. Always happy, always full of energy. And let's say it's a day where I feel a little more tired or something. He's there, he has a laugh, and then I'm back to like glad again.