Islanders Prospect Report: May 28, 2024

GEORGE AND THE KNIGHTS START 2-0 AT MEMORIAL CUP

Isaiah George and the London Knights are off to a great start in the 2024 Memorial Cup tournament, earning wins over the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) and the Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL) to go up 2-0 in the competition.

After the Knights opened the tournament with a 4-0 shutout victory over Drummondville on Saturday, London pulled out a 5-4 against the Warriors in Monday night’s contest. George was utilized on the penalty kill and had a defensively sound performance, on the ice for all four penalties the Knights killed off. The 20-year-old defenseman recorded three shots in the game.

The win guaranteed that London won’t be eliminated after the round robin competition, but they have a prime opportunity to bypass the semifinals if they win their third and final matchup. George and the Knights will take on the host Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday night and both teams are 2-0 in the tournament. The stakes are high, as Knights have the chance to avoid the semifinals and earn the bye to Sunday’s final.