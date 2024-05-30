New York Islanders, UBS Arena Unveil Dual-Mode Joint Mobile App to Enhance Fan Experience

The New York Islanders and UBS Arena today announced the launch of a brand-new, dual-mode, joint mobile app, designed to elevate the experience for Islanders fans and all guests of UBS Arena.

The official New York Islanders and UBS Arena mobile app, developed by YinzCam, transforms your iOS or Android device into a one-stop shop for all things Islanders and UBS Arena.

“We are thrilled to launch this new mobile app and provide our fans and guests with a more personalized, interactive and content-driven experience,” said Janet Duch, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Islanders and UBS Arena. “This app is a valuable tool for all Islanders fans and UBS Arena guests, and we are confident it will enhance their game day and event experience.”

“Working with the Islanders and UBS Arena on developing this app and bringing it to life has been fantastic. Their new dual-mode app will offer fans exclusive team content, real-time statistics, ticketing, and more, as well as information and digital utilities for all live events at UBS Arena,” said Priya Narasimhan, Founder and CEO of YinzCam. “With our added single sign-on and personalized features like the ability to select your favorite players, designate push notifications to your interests, and create your own fan profile, we're excited to continue to innovate with the Islanders mobile app.”

The app offers fans and guests with a best-in-class, all-in-one experience, including:

PERSONALIZATION: Toggle between New York Islanders or UBS Arena as your default setting, customize the content you want to see, and receive push notifications designed for your interests.

Toggle between New York Islanders or UBS Arena as your default setting, customize the content you want to see, and receive push notifications designed for your interests. EXCLUSIVE TEAM CONTENT: Enjoy behind the scenes access to your favorite moments throughout the season with exclusive team content you can’t get anywhere else.

Enjoy behind the scenes access to your favorite moments throughout the season with exclusive team content you can’t get anywhere else. ISLANDERS UPDATES: Get real-time breaking news and game updates, tune into the Islanders Radio Network with live game broadcasts, and stay up to date with team interviews, game highlights, the team schedule, the team roster, stats, NHL scores, standings, and more.

Get real-time breaking news and game updates, tune into the Islanders Radio Network with live game broadcasts, and stay up to date with team interviews, game highlights, the team schedule, the team roster, stats, NHL scores, standings, and more. UBS ARENA CALENDAR: Check out upcoming events at UBS Arena, browse the full events calendar, and learn about ticket presales.

Check out upcoming events at UBS Arena, browse the full events calendar, and learn about ticket presales. PLAN YOUR TRIP: Prepare for your trip to UBS Arena with easy access to all transportation and parking information, interactive maps of the arena, dining guides, and arena policies.

Prepare for your trip to UBS Arena with easy access to all transportation and parking information, interactive maps of the arena, dining guides, and arena policies. TICKET CENTRAL & MANAGE TICKETS: Explore all ticket offerings and seamlessly access your Ticketmaster Account Manager to view, sell, or transfer tickets directly through the app.

Explore all ticket offerings and seamlessly access your Ticketmaster Account Manager to view, sell, or transfer tickets directly through the app. COMING SOON - SEASON TICKET MEMBER HUB: Explore the brand-new Islanders Season Ticket Member Hub, the all-in-one destination for UBS Arena Premium Members and Islander Season Ticket Members to find all account and membership information, including how to redeem benefits, special Member news, Islanders Representative contact info, account details, and more.

Explore the brand-new Islanders Season Ticket Member Hub, the all-in-one destination for UBS Arena Premium Members and Islander Season Ticket Members to find all account and membership information, including how to redeem benefits, special Member news, Islanders Representative contact info, account details, and more. ISLANDERS FAN ZONE: Available to all Islanders fans, the Islanders Fan Zone is the destination for reveling in your fandom. Find every Islanders contest and sweepstakes all in one place, play Islanders games and trivia, download special wallpapers, and more.

Available to all Islanders fans, the Islanders Fan Zone is the destination for reveling in your fandom. Find every Islanders contest and sweepstakes all in one place, play Islanders games and trivia, download special wallpapers, and more. ISLES LAB INTEGRATION: Receive special Isles Lab offers and shop the latest collections directly through the app.

Receive special Isles Lab offers and shop the latest collections directly through the app. 50/50 INTEGRATION: Get your 50/50 raffle tickets in arena or at home directly through the app and try for your chance to win half of the pot while supporting the local Islanders community.

The New York Islanders and UBS Arena mobile app is available for free download In the App Store and the Google Play Store.