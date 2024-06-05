Dobson and Romanov Take a Step Forward  

Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson have a few things in common. Both defensemen were drafted in 2018, they’re born a day apart and this season they emerged as big pieces of the New York Islanders’ blue line, despite being two of its youngest members.

“I mean, you kind of forget how young they are sometimes, right?” Adam Pelech said. “They're only 24 years old. We all saw it coming, it was really nice to see the growth this year from both of them.”

They young defensemen stepped up when the back end was hampered by injuries. When Pelech, Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield went down with injuries earlier in the season- including an eight-game stretch in December when all three were out at the same time - Dobson and Romanov took on increased ice time. Dobson played over 25 minutes for 21 straight games from Nov. 24 to Jan. 6, while Romanov averaged 23:52 over that same stretch, an increase of over two minutes per game. Both Dobson (24:30) and Romanov (20:50) finished the season with new career highs in TOI/GP. Through shouldering the extra work and providing much-needed reinforcement, the young blueliners proved their ability to rise to the occasion.

“[Romanov] and [Dobson] were really unbelievable, especially in the first half of the year playing huge minutes and [Dobson] playing like 30 minutes a night or something crazy,” Pelech said. “They both really stepped up. They played amazing and were so important for this team.”