Islanders Prospect Report June 3, 2024

George concludes junior career with Memorial Cup Final loss in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

63fProspectReport_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

GEORGE AND KNIGHTS FALL 4-3 IN MEMORIAL CUP FINAL

Isaiah George and the London Knights fell short of the top prize in junior Canadian hockey, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Saginaw Spirit (host city) in the 2024 Memorial Cup Final on Sunday night. 

In a showdown between two OHL rivals, Saginaw dominated early and created a 3-0 lead by the 7:47 mark of the middle frame. George and the Knights battled back from a 3-0 deficit to knot the score at three apiece at 10:16 of the third period, but allowed the game-winner with 21.7 seconds on the clock.

It was a disappointing ending for George and the Knights, who had a tremendous postseason run, earning the OHL Championship title after winning 16 of 18 postseason games to qualify for the Memorial Cup, where they went 3-1.

George, who the Islanders drafted 98th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, tallied his first and only point of the Memorial Cup on Saturday with an assist in a 4-2 round-robin win over the Spirit. The win catapulted George and the Knights to bye to the final round, where Spirit qualified and exacted revenge to take the Memorial Cup.

The 20-year-old defenseman has taken a major step forward in his development this season. In his second career playoff run, George recorded 13 points (4G, 9A) and 50 shots on goal in 22 games in all playoff action including the Memorial Cup tourney. He stepped up defensively for his team, recording a plus-16 and routinely making plays to get the puck deep.

A strong regular season for George primed his playoff success, as the Oakville, ON native put up 30 points (6G, 24A) in 68 games of his third full OHL season, all with the Knights. He concludes his junior career with 75 points (19G, 56A) and a plus-72 through 189 regular season games and will turn pro next season.

STATS

CHL: 

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 68GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM 

Isaiah George | London (Playoffs) | 18GP, 4G, 8A, 12P, 2PIM 

Isaiah George | London (Memorial Cup) 4GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

