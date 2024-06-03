Islanders Prospect Report June 3, 2024

It was a disappointing ending for George and the Knights, who had a tremendous postseason run, earning the OHL Championship title after winning 16 of 18 postseason games to qualify for the Memorial Cup, where they went 3-1.

George, who the Islanders drafted 98th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, tallied his first and only point of the Memorial Cup on Saturday with an assist in a 4-2 round-robin win over the Spirit. The win catapulted George and the Knights to bye to the final round, where Spirit qualified and exacted revenge to take the Memorial Cup.

The 20-year-old defenseman has taken a major step forward in his development this season. In his second career playoff run, George recorded 13 points (4G, 9A) and 50 shots on goal in 22 games in all playoff action including the Memorial Cup tourney. He stepped up defensively for his team, recording a plus-16 and routinely making plays to get the puck deep.

A strong regular season for George primed his playoff success, as the Oakville, ON native put up 30 points (6G, 24A) in 68 games of his third full OHL season, all with the Knights. He concludes his junior career with 75 points (19G, 56A) and a plus-72 through 189 regular season games and will turn pro next season.

STATS

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 68GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM

Isaiah George | London (Playoffs) | 18GP, 4G, 8A, 12P, 2PIM

Isaiah George | London (Memorial Cup) 4GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM