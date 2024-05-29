Lee Credits Islanders Community Support in King Clancy Win

Captain Anders Lee’s leadership is evident for the New York Islanders on the ice, but on Tuesday, he was honored by the NHL for his tremendous contributions both on and off the ice, earning the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his outstanding work in the community, leadership and efforts for families battling cancer.

To Lee, it’s a full team win.

“To be honored in this way is really special. It says a lot about the community support, the support that we've had from the Islanders, my teammates and our fans,” Lee said. “It represents all the good going on.”

As much as the captain attributes his support system, the King Clancy honor is a testament to Lee’s authenticity, passion and everyday efforts. Since 2017, Lee has gifted families affected by cancer with tickets to Islanders home games, and through the hectic regular season, he makes the time to visit them after home games, which is a ritual that brings fulfillment to Lee on a personal level.

“I look forward to those encounters,” Lee said. “Getting to meet these families and these kids after games and spending some time with them, those relationships are ones I really value.”

Forging personal connections is a top priority for Lee. Whether it’s a phone call to check in, a text or a video message, Lee wants to make sure families know they’re not alone in the fight against cancer, doing everything he can to make a difference.

“Once you get to know somebody and get to know these kids and have a chance to stay involved, I just want to be there for them in any way,” Lee said. “It means a lot to both sides.”