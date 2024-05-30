Naumovs Named Goalie Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders

Islanders announce Sergei Naumovs as Bridgeport Islanders Goalie Coach

By New York Islanders PR
New York Islanders Assistant General Manager and Bridgeport Islanders General Manager Chris Lamoriello announced today that Sergei Naumovs has been hired as Goalie Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders. Chris Terreri, who has served in that role since 2018-19, will transition to Director of Goaltending Development and Scouting for the Islanders. Piero Greco will continue as Goalie Coach for the NHL club.

Naumovs has worked as a goalie coach in the KHL for the past 15 seasons, including the last six with CSKA Moscow. He worked with Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Naumovs and CSKA Moscow won the KHL’s Gagarin Cup in 2019 when Sorokin won the MVP and 2022.

Prior to his time coaching with CSKA Moscow, Naumovs served as a goalie coach with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, Atlant Mytischi, Donbass Donetsk, and Dinamo Riga. He’s also coached on the international stage with Latvia and Russia, winning a silver medal with the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Beijing games.

A native of Riga, Latvia, Naumovs’ playing career included numerous seasons in Russia with Dinamo Riga and CSKA Moscow, along with several seasons in the United States, in leagues including the WCHL, IHL and ECHL. He represented Latvia at eleven World Championships and three Olympic Games (2002 Salt Lake City, 2006 Turin and 2010 Vancouver).

