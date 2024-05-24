Horvat Helps Isles in First Full Season

Bo Horvat made the most of his first full season with the Islanders, eager to help the team next season

Bo Horvat
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Like the rest of his teammates on New York Islanders Clean Out Day, Bo Horvat reflected on Head Coach Patrick Roy’s impact coming in mid-season, optimistic about what he can do with a complete year.  

“I’m sure for him, it was kind of a whirlwind,” Horvat said. “I'm sure he's going to want to get a full training camp under his belt to and kind of hit the ground running away from the beginning, not coming halfway through and try to piece everything together at once.”

Horvat described his own experience last year as a whirlwind when he arrived in January 2023. Adjusting to a new organization on the fly, Horvat was a catalyst upon arriving on Long Island, as the Islanders went 17-9-4 to make the playoffs. He contributed 16 points (7G, 9A), brought in leadership and a 200-foot game.  

Those 30 games in 2022-23 were only a springboard for the London, ON native, who settled in his first full season with the team.

In 81 games, Horvat finished with 68 points, the second-highest total in his 10-year NHL career. His 35 assists were a career-high, and his 33 goals were one shy of tying of Brock Nelson for the team lead. Horvat’s 10 power-play goals tied for first on the team and his six game-winners ranked second. Horvat was an OT hero three times, netting both game winners against the Dallas Stars and another against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

From day one of training camp, the 29-year-old center worked extensively with Mathew Barzal to establish chemistry, which developed over the course of the full season and ultimately benefitted both of their games.

DAL@NYI: Horvat scores goal against Dallas Stars

“Just in terms of me and Bo I thought having a full year with him was great, I feel like we really understand each other's game,” Barzal said. “I thought Bo had a great year. I felt like our overall game found a nice little pocket and we’re looking to keep that rolling into next season.”

Not only is Horvat looking to build off his chemistry with Barzal next season, but his perspective is very team-oriented with a hunger for self-improvement. 

“For me, it's just focusing on myself and how I'm going to make the team better next year,” Horvat said. “It's coming back in great shape, leading by example at training camp and trying to grow my game. I think there's definitely things that I have to work on still I'm going to do it this summer.”

With his first full season in the books, Horvat’s love and appreciation for the Long Island community has only grown deeper. 

“It's been awesome,” Horvat said. “I had so much fun this year, not only on the ice but in the community and living here. The organization is first class, and everything they do to prepare you and take care of you for playing hockey is incredible. I'm definitely lucky to be here.”

