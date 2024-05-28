This Day in Isles History: May 28

Clark Gillies and Bryan Trottier are selected in the 1974 NHL Amateur Draft

May-28
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

May 28, 1974 - The Islanders select Clark Gillies (fourth overall) in the first round and Bryan Trottier (22nd overall) in the second round of the 1974 NHL Amateur Draft. It's quite a haul for the Islanders, who select two future Hall of Famers with their first two picks.

Trottier is the Islanders all-time scoring leader with 1353 points in 1123 games, while Gillies is fourth with 663 points in 872 games. Trottier is the only Islander to have won the Hart and Art Ross Trophies, among a host of other awards. Gillies is regarded as one of the game's all-time great power forwards.

Islanders First Cup parade 1980

May 28, 1980 - The Islanders stage their first Stanley Cup parade down Hempstead Turnpike.

News Feed

Islanders Acquire Three Picks in 2024 NHL Draft

Horvat Helps Isles in First Full Season

This Day in Isles History: May 24

Nelson and Team USA Fall in Quarterfinals

MacLean Reflects on Memorable Rookie Year

This Day in Isles History: May 21

Islanders Prospect Report: May 20, 2024

Maven's Memories: Remembering the Radio Guys 1972-89

This Day in Isles History: May 17

Islanders Sign Tsyplakov

This Day in Isles History: May 16

Barzal and Cizikas Find Success on the Wing

Islanders Prospect Report: May 14, 2024

This Day in Isles History: May 14

Islanders Teacher of the Month: Melissa Hayden

The Park Creates ‘Complete Experience’ for Isles Fans 

Islanders Surprise a Special Hockey Mom with Stop & Shop Shopping Spree

Islanders Agree to Terms with Hogberg