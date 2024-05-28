This Day in Isles History: May 28

May 28, 1974 - The Islanders select Clark Gillies (fourth overall) in the first round and Bryan Trottier (22nd overall) in the second round of the 1974 NHL Amateur Draft. It's quite a haul for the Islanders, who select two future Hall of Famers with their first two picks.

Trottier is the Islanders all-time scoring leader with 1353 points in 1123 games, while Gillies is fourth with 663 points in 872 games. Trottier is the only Islander to have won the Hart and Art Ross Trophies, among a host of other awards. Gillies is regarded as one of the game's all-time great power forwards.