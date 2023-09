The New York Islanders took the ice for the second day of Training Camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Friday. The groups largely remained the same, but Tristan Lennox and Ken Appleby swapped places in the White Group. Appleby skated with Group 3 on Friday.

Kyle Palmieri missed his second consecutive skate due to maintenance, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed skate due to illness.

Head Coach Lane Lambert said both players are day-to-day. See below for videos and photos from day two of camp.