Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate Mar. 30

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Monday morning ahead of their contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena. See below for lines and news.

MORNING SKATE LINES

Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman

Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn – Mathew Barzal

Ondrej Palat – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov

Ryan Pulock – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech – Carson Soucy

Scott Mayfield – Adam Boqvist

Isaiah George

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice after Islanders morning skate on Monday. Sorokin is 28-18-2 along with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 SV% and a league-leading seven shutouts. He is 12-6-0 against the Penguins in his career, along with a 3,20 GAA, a .904 SV% and one shutout.