Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate Mar. 30

Lines from Monday's morning skate session at UBS Arena

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Monday morning ahead of their contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena. See below for lines and news. 

MORNING SKATE LINES

Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman 
Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn – Mathew Barzal 
Ondrej Palat – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom 
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb  
Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov

Ryan Pulock – Matthew Schaefer 
Adam Pelech – Carson Soucy 
Scott Mayfield – Adam Boqvist 
Isaiah George

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START 

Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice after Islanders morning skate on Monday. Sorokin is 28-18-2 along with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 SV% and a league-leading seven shutouts. He is 12-6-0 against the Penguins in his career, along with a 3,20 GAA, a .904 SV% and one shutout.

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PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate Mar. 30, 2026

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate on Monday, Mar. 30, 2026 at UBS Arena. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

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