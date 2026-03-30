Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate Mar. 30

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Monday morning ahead of their contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena. See below for lines and news.
MORNING SKATE LINES
Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn – Mathew Barzal
Ondrej Palat – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov
Ryan Pulock – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech – Carson Soucy
Scott Mayfield – Adam Boqvist
Isaiah George
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START
Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice after Islanders morning skate on Monday. Sorokin is 28-18-2 along with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 SV% and a league-leading seven shutouts. He is 12-6-0 against the Penguins in his career, along with a 3,20 GAA, a .904 SV% and one shutout.