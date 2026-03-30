Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (42-27-5) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (36-21-16)

7PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders wrap up their five-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

New York scored five second period goals to storm back and beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Saturday afternoon. Brayden Schenn (1G, 2A) Marc Gatcomb (1G, 1A), Simon Holmstrom, Emil Heineman and Casey Cizikas led the way offensively in the win. Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves on 21 shots in the win.

The stakes are high for Monday's contest, as the second-place Islanders (89 points) and third-place Penguins (88 points) are neck-and-neck in the ultra-tight Metropolitan Division standings. Pittsburgh holds a game in hand on the Islanders, so an Isles regulation win would give New York some minor, but much needed, separation from the Penguins. The Columbus Blue Jackets (88 points) are also on the heels of both teams, currently sitting in the second wild card.