Isles Day-to-Day: Line Changes vs Capitals, Drouin In and Rittich to Start

The New York Islanders took the ice at Capital One Arena on Monday morning ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals. See below for lines, quotes and news.
PROJECTED LINEUP
Ondrej Palat - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal
Emil Heineman - Jonathan Drouin - Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
DROUIN BACK IN ACTION, TO PLAY CENTER
Jonathan Drouin participated in Monday’s skate and is expected to return to the lineup after a one-game absence as he missed Saturday’s contest with an illness.
Drouin will center a line with Heineman and Holmstrom in his return. The forward has played center at times in his career and frequently took faceoffs situationally this season. He is 50.9% at the dot this season through 171 draws. Drouin has 20 points (3G, 17A) this season.
"Drouin has been playing really well," Roy said. "He's been really good on faceoffs, he's been over 50%. He has played well as a centerman in the past."