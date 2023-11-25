News Feed

Reilly Adding Experience as Reinforcement for Islanders
Islanders Claim Reilly
Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR, Reilly Claimed
Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3
Game Preview: Islanders at Senators
Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits
The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023
3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames
Game Preview: Islanders at Flames
The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken
Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport

Defenseman Grant Hutton was recalled from Bridgeport

Grant Hutton was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday evening, as the New York Islanders look for reinforcements for their Saturday night tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The defenseman was recalled in wake of upper-body injuries to both Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho on Friday night and is with the Islanders to plug a hole on defense until Mike Reilly, who was claimed off waivers from Florida, joins the team on Sunday. 

Hutton has five assists in 16 games so far for Bridgeport this season. The defenseman played 16 games for the New York Islanders in the 2021-22 season, recording one goal.

"Grant has size and strength," Islanders President of Hockey Ops and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said. "But we could have brought up any one of three or four players and those are the tough decisions when you do it. He's been playing extremely well up to this point."

