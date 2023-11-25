Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport

Grant Hutton was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday evening, as the New York Islanders look for reinforcements for their Saturday night tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The defenseman was recalled in wake of upper-body injuries to both Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho on Friday night and is with the Islanders to plug a hole on defense until Mike Reilly, who was claimed off waivers from Florida, joins the team on Sunday.

Hutton has five assists in 16 games so far for Bridgeport this season. The defenseman played 16 games for the New York Islanders in the 2021-22 season, recording one goal.

"Grant has size and strength," Islanders President of Hockey Ops and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said. "But we could have brought up any one of three or four players and those are the tough decisions when you do it. He's been playing extremely well up to this point."