Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR

The New York Islanders got bad news on the injury front on Saturday, as defenseman Adam Pelech was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) with an upper-body injury.

Pelech suffered the injury in the first period of Friday's 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators and did not return.

Pelech's LTIR designation means the blueliner will miss at least 10 games and 24 calendar days, meaning the earliest Pelech could return would be Dec. 19 against Edmonton.

The defenseman logged 28 blocked shots, 15 hits, three assists and a team-high plus-six rating in 16 games this season, while averaging 19:38 TOI/GP.

MARTIN PLACED ON IR

Matt Martin was placed on IR with an upper-body injury, retroactive to Nov. 15, on Saturday afternoon. Martin's injury had kept him out of the Islanders' lineup for the past four games.

Martin has two points (1G, 1A) in 14 games this season along with 31 hits.