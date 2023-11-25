News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers Nov. 25

3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3

Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023

3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames

Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken

Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

The Skinny: Canucks 4, Islanders 3 OT

3 Takeaways: Isles Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Canucks

Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR

Adam Pelech placed on Long Term Injured Reserve with upper-body injury

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders got bad news on the injury front on Saturday, as defenseman Adam Pelech was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) with an upper-body injury.

Pelech suffered the injury in the first period of Friday's 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators and did not return.

Pelech's LTIR designation means the blueliner will miss at least 10 games and 24 calendar days, meaning the earliest Pelech could return would be Dec. 19 against Edmonton. 

The defenseman logged 28 blocked shots, 15 hits, three assists and a team-high plus-six rating in 16 games this season, while averaging 19:38 TOI/GP.

MARTIN PLACED ON IR

Matt Martin was placed on IR with an upper-body injury, retroactive to Nov. 15, on Saturday afternoon. Martin's injury had kept him out of the Islanders' lineup for the past four games. 

Martin has two points (1G, 1A) in 14 games this season along with 31 hits.