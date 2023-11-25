Islanders Claim Reilly

The New York Islanders have claimed defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Reilly, 30, appeared in two games with the Panthers this season after signing a one-year contract on July 1, 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Chicago, IL has played in 339 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins, scoring 98 points (12 goals and 86 assists). In 139 American Hockey League games, Reilly has 80 points (18 goals and 62 assists) with the Iowa Wild and Providence Bruins.

Prior to his professional career, Reilly played three seasons at the University of Minnesota, scoring 89 points (18 goals and 71 assists). He earned the Big Ten Conference's Defensive Player of the Year title and a Hobey Baker Award nomination in 2015 after scoring six goals and 36 assists for 42 points in 39 games.

Reilly was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.