The ONE Group Brings Iconic Benihana Flavor to UBS Arena

Benihana, the legendary Japanese teppanyaki restaurant brand known for its high-energy dining experience and bold flavors, part of The ONE Group, has expanded its footprint in sports and entertainment venues with the opening of a new concession stand at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders.

Benihana’s presence at UBS Arena offers fans multiple ways to enjoy the brand beyond the traditional restaurant setting, including a dedicated concession stand on the main concourse, located at Section 103 as well as curated menu offerings available in premium club levels including the UBS Club, JetBlue Mosaic Lounge, Verizon Lounge, Dime Club and Hyundai Club, as well as the luxury suites. The concession stand features a menu of Benihana’s most popular dishes, serving Hibachi Rice Bowls with a choice of chicken or steak, and more in a fast-casual format. Guests in suites and premium club spaces can enjoy elevated Benihana offerings designed for group dining and upscale hospitality experiences including Hibachi Rice with a choice of chicken or shrimp, bringing a taste of the iconic teppanyaki experience to UBS Arena’s most exclusive areas.

“We are excited to welcome Benihana to UBS Arena for our guests to enjoy at New York Islanders games and all of our events,” said Michael Sciortino, General Manager of UBS Arena. “We are always looking at ways to keep evolving our fan experience and food offerings. Now, being able to add a brand like Benihana that our guests know and love into our venue’s menu options speaks to what we continue to build upon here in Belmont Park.”

“Expanding Benihana’s presence into UBS Arena allows us to bring the Benihana experience to guests while they’re creating unforgettable memories, whether they’re cheering on the Islanders, attending a live concert or experiencing world-class entertainment. We’re proud to be part of the energy of this iconic venue while maintaining the bold flavors and high-energy experience that define Benihana,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group.

The ONE Group is committed to building Benihana’s footprint in the greater New York City area and this location will mark the fifth outpost in New York with locations in Manhattan, Manhasset, Westbury and Yankee Stadium.