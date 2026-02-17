How the Isles Spent Their Breaks, Plus Notes From Their First Practice Back

The New York Islanders hit the ice for the first time in 12 days when they held practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Head Coach Patrick Roy explained that the practice was meant to be low intensity, but high energy as the guys got their feet moving and as they work their way back to the regular pace of practice.

“The plan was just to get them going today, work on their hands, and their skills, and enjoy the first day back,” Roy said. “Tomorrow we're going start working on different things. We want to take advantage of those practices and get ourselves ready for the first game in Montreal, and the remainder of the season. The key for the next week is to work a bit on our structure, a bit of conditioning in the beginning and see how it goes.”

ISLES SCRIMMAGE IN PRACTICE

The Islanders had some friendly competition with a scrimmage at the end of practice, as the Blue Team beat the White Team 3-2 with some fun cellies in the winning group.

“It felt good to play in a little scrimmage, first day back,” Kyle MacLean said. “For the Blue Squad, it was a good little skate out there. It was good to get back into a little competitiveness.”

For the White Team, it was still a lot of fun.

“Wasn’t on the winning team but that stuff’s all fun,” Matthew Schaefer said. “It’s always fun to play and skate with the guys and battle.”