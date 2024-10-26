Isles Day to Day: Engvall and Fasching Recalled

The New York Islanders made a series of transactions on Saturday afternoon.

Duclair Placed on LTIR

Anthony Duclair (lower body) was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 19. Duclair is still expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury. Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said the decision to wait on Duclair's designation was designed to accure cap space, but placing him on LTIR allowed the Islanders to make recall players ahead of the Islanders stretch of four games in six nights.

Per LTIR rules, Duclair must miss 10 games and 24 days, so the earliest he'd be eligible to return is Nov. 14 against Vancouver.

Engvall and Fasching Recalled

Pierre Engvall and Hudson Fasching were recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders. Fasching recorded a pair of points (1G, 1A) in five games in Bridgeport, while Engvall recorded one goal in six games.

Lamoriello was candid, saying the team wasn't happy with where Engvall's game was during training camp, but that the Swedish forward is "without question" an NHL player and the Islanders know what he can provide to the lineup.

"There are certain elements that each player has to bring, and we know what he can bring," Lamoriello said. "He's got to bring it every night."

As for Fasching, Lamoriello told reporters that the forward suffered an injury over the summer and a stint in Bridgeport was necessary to get him back up to speed.

Martin Signs One Year Deal

Matt Martin also signed a one-year contract on Saturday. This season will be Martin's 14th with the Islanders and his 823 games rank seventh in franchise history.

Lamoriello acknowledged that Martin might not be an everyday player for the Islanders, but highlighted Martin's character in accepting that role as a leader on and off the ice.

"Marty knows exactly what his role will be, what's expected of him," Lamoriello said. "[He might] not necessarily be in the lineup every night, but whenever he's needed. You have to have a special character to be able to handle that. We all know what he brings, but the intangibles that he does bring are exceptional."

Foudy to Bridgeport

Liam Foudy was loaned to Bridgeport after a two-game stint with the Islanders. Lamoriello said Foudy had a great camp and had earned his opportunity with the Islanders.

"He had a great camp, and the timing was good to give him an opportunity," Lamoriello said. "We knew it would only be for a couple of games."