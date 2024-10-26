Islanders Sign Martin

The New York Islanders announced that Matt Martin has agreed to terms on a one-year deal

By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today that Matt Martin has agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Martin, 35, has 176 points (81 goals and 95 assists) in 955 career games with the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Windsor, Ontario native has played in 88 career NHL playoff games, scoring eight goals and five assists for 13 points. Martin is the active all-time hits leader in NHL history with 3,854.

The Islander selected Martin in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

He won six Bob Nystrom Awards (2012-2016) and (2019-20), given to the Islander who best exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication. Martin was also a finalist for the 2016 NHL Foundation Award, given to the player who applies the core values of hockey—commitment, perseverance and teamwork—to enrich the lives of people in his community.

Prior to his professional career, Martin played three years of junior hockey with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League. During his final amateur season with Sarnia in 2008-09, he posted career highs in goals (35) and assists (30) in 61 games.

