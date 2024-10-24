Isles Day to Day: Duclair Out 4-6 Weeks

Anthony Duclair will be out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, the New York Islanders announced on Thursday morning.

Duclair suffered the injury in the third period of the Islanders' 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens. While the four-to-six week timeline provided some more clarity into when Duclair can return, Head Coach Patrick Roy said the focus was on his winger getting healthy.

"All I care right now is to see him be back 100% and feeling good when he's back," Roy said. "That's where the focus is."

Duclair has three points (2G, 1A) in five games with the Islanders this season.