Isles Day-to-Day: Cizikas In Vs Predators

After missing Thursday's game with an illness, Casey Cizikas is expected to return to the New York Islanders lineup on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators.

"Wasn't feeling so great, but I feel like myself again, so that's all matters," Cizikas said.

Cizikas participated in the team's morning skate on Saturday, skating on a line with Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb. Max Shabanov is expected to come out of the lineup in a corresponding move. Cizikas has 14 points (6G, 8A) in 53 games this season and is third on the team with 108 hits. The veteran center is also averaging 1:23 SH TOI/GP this season.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said Cizikas' energy will be a welcome return.

"We missed him last game. He's got that energy that the team needs, and he's playing an important role for us," Roy said. "Kyle [MacLean] did a really nice job going from left wing to center [against the Rangers], but it's nice to have Casey back."

MORNING SKATE LINES:

Jonathan Drouin – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in goal for the Islanders on Saturday. Sorokin is coming off a 20-save performance in a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday. Sorokin has won two straight games and six of his last eight games since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 6. Sorokin is 1-3-1 lifetime against Nashville with a 3.32 GAA, an .877 SV% and a goal, which he scored the last time the Islanders hosted the Predators.

"It's a funny goalie goal," Barzal said or Sorokin's goal. "I mean you don't see too many off the rebound like that. Like goal scorers always say, we'll take them any way we can get them. And I think he'd say the same on that one."