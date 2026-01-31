Isles Day-to-Day: Cizikas In Vs Predators

Casey Cizikas to return to the lineup vs Nashville after missing one game with illness

Cizikas-Morning-Skate-1-31-26-NSH
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

After missing Thursday's game with an illness, Casey Cizikas is expected to return to the New York Islanders lineup on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators.

"Wasn't feeling so great, but I feel like myself again, so that's all matters," Cizikas said.

Cizikas participated in the team's morning skate on Saturday, skating on a line with Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb. Max Shabanov is expected to come out of the lineup in a corresponding move. Cizikas has 14 points (6G, 8A) in 53 games this season and is third on the team with 108 hits. The veteran center is also averaging 1:23 SH TOI/GP this season.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said Cizikas' energy will be a welcome return.

"We missed him last game. He's got that energy that the team needs, and he's playing an important role for us," Roy said. "Kyle [MacLean] did a really nice job going from left wing to center [against the Rangers], but it's nice to have Casey back."

MORNING SKATE LINES:

Jonathan Drouin – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in goal for the Islanders on Saturday. Sorokin is coming off a 20-save performance in a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday. Sorokin has won two straight games and six of his last eight games since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 6. Sorokin is 1-3-1 lifetime against Nashville with a 3.32 GAA, an .877 SV% and a goal, which he scored the last time the Islanders hosted the Predators.

"It's a funny goalie goal," Barzal said or Sorokin's goal. "I mean you don't see too many off the rebound like that. Like goal scorers always say, we'll take them any way we can get them. And I think he'd say the same on that one."

NSH@NYI: Sorokin scores empty-net goal

RITCHIE UPDATE

Cal Ritchie will not return to the Islanders lineup ahead of the Olympic Break, per Roy.

Ritchie has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury. Roy said the rookie tried to skate on his own on Friday, but didn't feel good enough for a full session. Ritchie has 15 points (7G, 8A) in 40 games this season for the Islanders.

ISLANDERS ON PREDATORS

The Islanders fell to the Predators 2-1 in a shootout back on January 8 in what was a tight-checking, low-event game. Mathew Barzal and Casey Cizikas shared their thoughts on the Predators and how to combat that close-checking style.

"You have to be patient," Cizikas said. "Don't force anything. This is a team that's fighting to stay alive in that playoff race in the West, and we have to make sure we take care of the puck. Get it in deep and make them come a full 200 [feet] because they have guys on on that other side that will make you pay if you turn the puck over."

To the Islanders credit, they seem to be comfortable of late in lower-event games. New York has held opponents to 25 shots or fewer in five straight games and have only recorded 30 shots in one of their last five games.

"We're okay with it being a little sticky. I mean, this time of year, most games are," Barzal said. "When we're skating and we're moving the puck well, I think a lot of it stems from our defense. When our D are moving the puck well and breaking the puck out, we create a lot of offense off the rush. So let's hope we get some of that tonight and we can bury our chances."

