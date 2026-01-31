Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

The Islanders look for their fourth straight win as they take on the Predators (7PM, MSGSN)

Gameday-Home_1920x1080 13

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-19-5) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (24-23-6)

7:00 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders return to UBS Arena to host the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. New York has won its last three and will look to string four wins together for the third time this season.

The Islanders knocked off the Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night and swept the season series against the Rangers for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Carson Soucy and Matthew Schaefer scored goals in the win. Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 of the 21 shots sent his way.

The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 65 points.

2526_TaleOfTheTape_Home_1920x1080 (9)

PROJECTED LINES

Below are the Islanders’ lines from Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers. Check back on Saturday morning for any updates to the lineup.

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair – Mathew Barzal – Jonathan Drouin
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Max Shabanov – Kyle MacLean – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

SCHAEFER’S LADDER CLIMB

Schaefer sniped home the game-winning goal from the top of the left circle to put the Islanders ahead 2-0 at the 18:53 mark of the second period on Thursday night. Schaefer has five goals this month and 14 on the season.

He took another step on the ladder as he passed Bobby Orr (13) for the second most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer is three away from tying Phil Housley (17). The rookie defenseman is also three goals away from tying Denis Potvin (17) for the most by a rookie defenseman.

“You don’t really think about it that much,” Schaefer said. “But when ... you hear those names, it's an honor to be with those guys.”

Schaefer leads all rookie defensemen and ranks third among rookie skaters with 36 points (14G, 22A) this season. His four game-winners lead all rookies.

SOUCY STRIKES AGAINST FORMER TEAM

Soucy scored the game’s opening goal from a tight angle in the left circle to put the Isles in front 1-0 with 17:18 played in the middle period. It was his first goal as an Islander and came in his homecoming game at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s definitely weird at first,” Soucy said after Thursday’s win. “Once the game gets going, though, it’s kind of just hockey. Like I’ve kept saying, I want to help this team win, [it] doesn’t matter who it’s against.”

Soucy has one point (1G) in two games with the Islanders. He has recorded nine points (4G, 5A), 73 hits, 67 blocked shots and 14 takeaways in 48 games between the Rangers and Isles this season.

PAGEAU’S PUCK DROP

JG Pageau has been nearly unbeatable in the face-off dots as of late. Pageau has won at least two thirds of all his draws and 19-of-24 in the defensive zone over the last four games.

The centerman has 23 points (11G, 12A) this season. He leads the Islanders with a 59.8 FOW% this season, which also marks a career-high

SEASON SERIES

This is the second of two regular season meetings between the Islanders and Predators this year. They fell 2-1 in a shootout at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 8.

The Islanders have won the last two home contests against the Predators.

Scott Mayfield Trivia

Think you know Scott Mayfield? Answer all five questions correctly for a chance to win a signed puck! Trivia presented by Rheem Heating and A/C.

PREDATORS NOTES

The Predators are coming off back-to-back 3-2 overtime losses, with the most recent against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Michael McCarron and Filip Forsberg scored in the loss to the Devils.

They are on a three-game winless streak and have earned one win in their last six games.

Ryan O’Reilly has points in 10 of his 14 games played this month, with 17 points (7G, 10A), including three multi-point games in that stretch. O’Reilly potted the game-tying shorthanded goal in the final minute of the second period in the last meeting with the Islanders. He leads the Preds with 51 points (18G, 33A) this season.

Roman Josi needs one goal to become the ninth defenseman to reach 200 goals with a single franchise in NHL history. Josi has one goal in his last seven games. He leads all Nashville defensemen with 31 points (9G, 22A) in 41 games this season.

Steven Stamkos is one power-play goal away from passing Mario Lamieux for the eighth most power-play goals in NHL history. Stamkos leads the Predators with 25 goals this season. He has 38 points (25G, 13A) in his 18th NHL season.

Nashville owns the 11th best penalty kill (81.0%) in the league this season and hasn’t allowed a power-play goal in their last two outings.

News Feed

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 30

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Rangers 1

Takeaways: Islanders Sweep Season Series Over Rangers With 2-1 Win

Soucy Earns Iron Man Mask as Isles Knock Off Rangers 2-1 

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Rangers 2

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

Takeaways: Islanders Top Rangers 5-2 for Second Straight Win

Palat Earns Iron Man Mask in Isles Debut 

Soucy to Bolster Isles Blue Line with Size and Strength

Palat and Soucy Deals Show Darche’s Belief in Islanders

Palat Brings a Winning Pedigree, Excited to Make an Impact for Isles Organization

Isles Day-to-Day: Palat and Soucy Arrive, Updates vs Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Acquire Palat, 2026 Third-Round Pick and 2027 Sixth-Round Pick from New Jersey for Tsyplakov

7 Facts: Ondrej Palat

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 27, 2026

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Flyers 4-0