Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

PROJECTED LINES

Below are the Islanders’ lines from Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers. Check back on Saturday morning for any updates to the lineup.

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair – Mathew Barzal – Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Max Shabanov – Kyle MacLean – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

SCHAEFER’S LADDER CLIMB

Schaefer sniped home the game-winning goal from the top of the left circle to put the Islanders ahead 2-0 at the 18:53 mark of the second period on Thursday night. Schaefer has five goals this month and 14 on the season.

He took another step on the ladder as he passed Bobby Orr (13) for the second most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer is three away from tying Phil Housley (17). The rookie defenseman is also three goals away from tying Denis Potvin (17) for the most by a rookie defenseman.

“You don’t really think about it that much,” Schaefer said. “But when ... you hear those names, it's an honor to be with those guys.”

Schaefer leads all rookie defensemen and ranks third among rookie skaters with 36 points (14G, 22A) this season. His four game-winners lead all rookies.

SOUCY STRIKES AGAINST FORMER TEAM

Soucy scored the game’s opening goal from a tight angle in the left circle to put the Isles in front 1-0 with 17:18 played in the middle period. It was his first goal as an Islander and came in his homecoming game at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s definitely weird at first,” Soucy said after Thursday’s win. “Once the game gets going, though, it’s kind of just hockey. Like I’ve kept saying, I want to help this team win, [it] doesn’t matter who it’s against.”

Soucy has one point (1G) in two games with the Islanders. He has recorded nine points (4G, 5A), 73 hits, 67 blocked shots and 14 takeaways in 48 games between the Rangers and Isles this season.