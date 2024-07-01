Islanders Sign Reilly

The New York Islanders President/General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that the team has signed defenseman Mike Reilly to a one-year contract.

Reilly, 30, played in 59 games with the Islanders last season, setting career-high numbers in goals (6), and points (24).

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Chicago, IL has played in 400 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Islanders, scoring 122 points (18 goals and 104 assists). In 139 American Hockey League games, Reilly has 80 points (18 goals and 62 assists) with the Iowa Wild and Providence Bruins.

Prior to his professional career, Reilly played three seasons at the University of Minnesota, scoring 89 points (18 goals and 71 assists). He earned the Big Ten Conference's Defensive Player of the Year title and a Hobey Baker Award nomination in 2015 after scoring six goals and 36 assists for 42 points in 39 games.

Reilly was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.