Islanders Sign Duclair

New York Islanders President/General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that the team has signed Anthony Duclair to a four-year contract.

Duclair, 28, played in 73 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks last season, scoring 24 goals, including five on the power play, for 42 points. The Pointe-Claire, Quebec native is entering his 11th season in the NHL and has totaled 303 points (146 goals and 157 assists) with a +39 rating in 563 games. He was selected to play at the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend.

The 6’0, 195 lbs. winger has been a part of 39 career playoff games with the Florida Panthers and Lightning. He was a member of the Panthers team that went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, scoring four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 20 games. Duclair has scored 16 points (five goals and 11 assists) in 34 career playoff games.

Duclair was selected in the third-round (80th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2013 NHL Draft. He played four seasons with the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, averaging over a point-per-game with 249 points (116 goals and 133 assists) in 203 regular season games. Duclair scored 42 points (14 goals and 28 assists) in 44 career playoff games with Quebec.