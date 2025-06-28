Islanders Select Eklund at No. 16

Matthew Schaefer is excited to get going with Isles after first-overall selection after putting up 22 points (7G, 15A) and a plus-21 rating for the Otters

The New York Islanders have selected forward Victor Eklund in the first round, 16th overall of the 2025 National Hockey League Draft.

Eklund, 18, recorded 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games with Djurgårdens of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden last season. Eklund led all junior players in Allsvenskan in points and goals, and was awarded the Guldgallret, given to the top junior player in the league.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has recorded 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in 57 career games with Djurgardens’ Allsvenskan club. He has played in the Djurgardens organization since 2020, at the Under-16 level.

On the international stage, Eklund represented his home country at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he tallied six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games, and helped Team Sweden capture a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, tallying six points (four goals, two assists) in seven games.

