Islanders Add Elite Defenseman in Matthew Schaefer with First Overall Selection 

Matthew Schaefer is excited to get going with Isles after first-overall selection after putting up 22 points (7G, 15A) and a plus-21 rating for the Otters

By Rachel Luscher
Matthew Schaefer made history in several ways when he was selected first overall by the New York Islanders. The Stoney Creek, ON native became the fifth, first-overall pick in franchise history, first since 2009, while becoming the first-ever selection of GM Mathieu Darche.

The lead up and the anticipation of his draft day, along with the first-overall projection, didn’t fully feel real to Shaefer until the moment arrived.

“Hearing your name called, it’s every kid’s dream to get drafted to the NHL,” Schaefer said. “This week hasn’t felt too real but when I heard my name called, I couldn’t believe it was real. I’m still a little speechless.”

Darche sprung at the opportunity to draft the 17-year-old, with his elite skating abilities and hockey IQ. Despite an injury limiting him to just 17 games in 2024-25, he was ranked by the NHL’s Central Scouting as the best North American skater. He put up 22 points (7G, 15A) and a +21 rating for the OHL’s Erie Otters and even from a small sample size, Schaefer’s elite skill and vision was enough to justify his first-overall projection.

“On the ice, I’m a two-way defenseman, I can play in all three zones, PK and PP, whatever the coach needs me to play,” Schaefer said. “I want to be a two-way defenseman who can play all-around.”

Darche was eager to get the best player of the draft. He acknowledged his luck with the Islanders winning the draft lottery before he took the job, making it clear from day one that his intentions were to keep the first-overall pick. He stuck to that plan and Schaefer embraced the faith and trust that the new GM has shown him.

“It’s such an honor,” Schaefer said. “To be the first overall pick and Mathieu Darche’s first pick, to get the GM job I’m very honored to be his pick. I’ve heard so many great things about the organization, the team, the players. I can’t wait to get there this week and train hard. I’m looking forward to it, I’m a little too excited.”

Since the Islanders won the draft lottery in May, Schaefer had the Islanders on his radar and learned about the culture of the organization and its fanbase. He can already tell how passionate and dedicated the fanbase is, envisioning how he can fit in and make an impact.

“Go Isles go,” Schaefer said with a smile. “It’s an honor, all the Isles fans here, it was amazing to take pictures with them. You can see how tight knit that group is, everyone cares so much. It’s what you want behind you when you’re playing at home. I can’t wait to get started on this long journey together.”

The Isles 2025 draft class has a key connection, as Shaefer and Kashawn Aitcheson, who the Isles selected 17th overall, were both teammates and adversaries. They won gold for Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championship in 2024. Aitcheson spent two seasons with the OHL’s Barrie Colts is familiar with Schaefer’s game when they played the Otters and expressed his excitement to reunite at Islanders development camp.

Matthew Schaefer drafted by New York Islanders

“The U18s was a good experience, and I got to know his wonderful personality,” Aitcheson said. “Obviously an amazing hockey player too. I’m excited to play with him.”

The Stoney Creek, ON native represented Team Canada again at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Although Shaefer’s tourney was cut short, he made an impact with two points (1G, 1A) in two games and forged friendships including Cal Ritchie, who was an Avalanche prospect at the time but joined the Islanders system.

“He's a great guy, a great teammate,” Ritchie said. “That was my first time really meeting him. We spent a lot of time together off the ice and on the ice, I can’t say enough good things about him. The way he plays speaks for himself.”

Schaefer is laser-focused when it comes to the journey ahead of him, which starts with summer training and Islanders development camp. He acknowledged the work ahead of him from his draft day forward, excited to jump right in.

“It’s only starting, getting drafted is a good step in the process,” Schaefer said. “When things like this happen it’s really good, but I want to go back to the gym and on the ice and work as hard as I can. It’s great, I’ll enjoy tonight but the work starts tomorrow.”

2025 NHL Draft Press Conference - Matthew Schaefer

