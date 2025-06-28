Islanders Add Elite Defenseman in Matthew Schaefer with First Overall Selection 

Matthew Schaefer made history in several ways when he was selected first overall by the New York Islanders. The Stoney Creek, ON native became the fifth, first-overall pick in franchise history, first since 2009, while becoming the first-ever selection of GM Mathieu Darche.

The lead up and the anticipation of his draft day, along with the first-overall projection, didn’t fully feel real to Shaefer until the moment arrived.

“Hearing your name called, it’s every kid’s dream to get drafted to the NHL,” Schaefer said. “This week hasn’t felt too real but when I heard my name called, I couldn’t believe it was real. I’m still a little speechless.”

Darche sprung at the opportunity to draft the 17-year-old, with his elite skating abilities and hockey IQ. Despite an injury limiting him to just 17 games in 2024-25, he was ranked by the NHL’s Central Scouting as the best North American skater. He put up 22 points (7G, 15A) and a +21 rating for the OHL’s Erie Otters and even from a small sample size, Schaefer’s elite skill and vision was enough to justify his first-overall projection.

“On the ice, I’m a two-way defenseman, I can play in all three zones, PK and PP, whatever the coach needs me to play,” Schaefer said. “I want to be a two-way defenseman who can play all-around.”