Islanders Select Aitcheson at No. 17

The New York Islanders have selected defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2025 National Hockey League Draft.

Aitcheson, 18, recorded 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 64 regular season games with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season, and added 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games during the 2025 OHL Playoffs. He led all Barrie skaters in goals, tied for the team-lead in points, and his 33 assists led all Colts defensemen. His 26 goals were third amongst all OHL defensemen.

The Toronto, ON native has recorded 101 points (35 goals, 66 assists) in 151 career regular season games across three seasons with Barrie (2022-25).

Internationally, Aitcheson helped Team Canada capture a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, recording three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games.