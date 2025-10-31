Islanders Fans Votes Are In, The Sixth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Marty”

The results are in… Islanders fans voted to pick a name for the Puppy with a Purpose program, in partnership with America's VetDogs

By New York Islanders Community Relations
America’s VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, is proud to once again team up with the New York Islanders to co-raise a future service dog. This marks the sixth Puppy with a Purpose® raised in partnership with the Islanders. To date, the team has helped raise three guide dogs for individuals who are blind or have low vision, as well as two service dogs for veterans and first responders with disabilities.

The new puppy will be named Marty, following a fan vote presented by PetMeds. Over the next 14 to 18 months, the nine-week-old male yellow Labrador Retriever will begin his journey of basic training and socialization alongside the Islanders fans, staff, and supporters. Marty will be a familiar face at community events, where he’ll gain exposure to a variety of environments that are essential to shaping him into a confident and calm future service dog. After completing his basic training, the puppy will return to America’s VetDogs headquarters in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal training. There, he’ll prepare for his ultimate mission of being placed with an individual in need.

Marty’s name is a nod to fan favorite Matt Martin, drafted by the Islanders back in 2008 and now serving as Special Assistant to the General Manager. Known for his heart, hustle, and record-setting hits, Martin led the NHL in hits from 2011 to 2016 and ranks second all-time behind teammate Cal Clutterbuck.

Fans can follow Marty’s journey via the @nyislespup social media accounts on Instagram to stay up to date on his training and local appearances. For more on America’s VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs.org.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the New York Islanders as we co-raise our sixth assistance dog through our Puppy with a Purpose® program,” said John Miller, president, and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “As our longest-standing sports team partner, the Islanders’ ongoing support and commitment to our mission has made a lasting impact on those in need. We’re grateful for their dedication and the enthusiasm of their fans.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Marty as the sixth 'Puppy with a Purpose' to the Islanders family and to continue our long-standing partnership with America’s VetDogs,” said Ann Rina, Vice President of Community Relations for the Islanders. “These incredible dogs provide life-changing support to veterans, first responders, and visually impaired individuals, helping them live more independently and confidently. This program truly embodies the heart of our organization — giving back, supporting our community, and making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

