Puppy with a Purpose 6.0: Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Sixth Puppy

Meet the latest Isles pup, a future service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities, whose name will be voted on by Isles fans

2526_502_Puppy-With-A-Purpose-1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome a new puppy to Isles Nation!

The New York Islanders and America’s VetDogs are partnering to raise a future service dog as the sixth installment of the Puppy with a Purpose™️ program. The precious nine-week-old yellow lab needs your help to find a perfect name!

The naming contest, sponsored by PetMeds, gives fans the opportunity to cast their vote to name the pup, following in the lineage of previous puppies Radar, Tori, Monte, Jethro and Butchie.

Voting is open now through Oct. 28th. VOTE HERE.

The Islanders and America's VetDogs teamed up to create the ninth edition of the Pucks and Paws calendar for 2026, sponsored by PedMeds, featuring players and pups for every month including the newest puppy with a purpose™️. The calendar will go on sale Thanksgiving week and proceeds will benefit America's VetDogs.

The Islanders’ newest furry friend will embark on a 14-18 month training process before graduating to become a full-fledged service dog where he'll help a veteran or first responder. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train and place one service dog, but all VetDogs services are provided at no cost to the recipient.

Keep an eye out for the new pup at Islanders home games at UBS Arena and follow along on the Islanders social media channels, @nyislespup on Instagram and supported by Nulo Pet Food.

Butchie, the most recent Puppy with a Purpose in partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation, is rounding out his formal training after he was introduced in Oct. 2024. He will be trotting around UBS Arena on Thursday before he heads off to formal training where he’ll eventually be paired with someone who is blind or has low vision. Fans can follow Butchie’s journey on social media.

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 15

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 14, 2025

The Skinny: Jets 5, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Jets 

Marshall Warren Named AHL Player of the Week

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Loaned to Bridgeport

Game Preview: Islanders vs Jets

Youth Hockey Players, Parents Celebrate Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 2

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 12

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Capitals in Home Opener

WATCH: Matthew Schaefer's First NHL Goal

Morning Skate Updates: Islanders vs Capitals

Schaefer’s NHL Debut a Family Affair

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 10

The Skinny: Penguins 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 to Penguins in Season Opener 

WATCH: Schaefer and Shabanov's Rookie Laps