Puppy with a Purpose 6.0: Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Sixth Puppy

Welcome a new puppy to Isles Nation!

The New York Islanders and America’s VetDogs are partnering to raise a future service dog as the sixth installment of the Puppy with a Purpose™️ program. The precious nine-week-old yellow lab needs your help to find a perfect name!

The naming contest, sponsored by PetMeds, gives fans the opportunity to cast their vote to name the pup, following in the lineage of previous puppies Radar, Tori, Monte, Jethro and Butchie.

Voting is open now through Oct. 28th. VOTE HERE.