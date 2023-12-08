Islanders Acquire Bortuzzo From St. Louis

Islanders acquire Robert Bortuzzo from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for the team’s 7th round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft

By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders

The New York Islanders have acquired Robert Bortuzzo from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for the team’s 7th round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Bortuzzo has spent the past 10 seasons with the Blues - including 2018-19, when he helped St. Louis win the Stanley Cup. In 14 NHL seasons, Bortuzzo has totaled 74 points (20 goals and 54 assists) and 491 penalty minutes in 537 regular-season games.  He has also played in 55 playoff games, totaling four points (2 goals and 2 assists).   

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenseman was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 2, 2015.  The Thunder Bay, ON native was a 3rd round selection (78th overall) of the Penguins in the 2007 NHL Draft.

