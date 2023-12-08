Isles Day to Day: Pulock Placed on IR

Pulock placed on IR with lower-body injury

nyi-pulock-white
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Ryan Pulock was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the New York Islanders announced on Friday afternoon. Pulock did not take a shift in the final 8:14 of the Islanders' 7-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pulock's IR designation means the defenseman will miss seven days before he is eligible to return to the lineup, meaning the earliest he could return is Dec. 15 against Boston. Pulock is the third Islanders' defenseman to wind up on IR, after Adam Pelech was placed on LTIR on Nov. 25 and Sebastian Aho was placed on regular IR, retroactive to Nov. 24. 

Pulock has six points (2G, 4A) in 25 games for the Islanders this season, but leads the team with 66 blocks. The 6'2, 216 lbs. blueliner also has 37 hits, which lead all Isles d-men. Pulock's 22:47 TOI/GP is the second-highest on the team, behind Noah Dobson's 25:11.

