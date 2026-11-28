Heading into this season, Ben Hutton’s hockey career was uncertain.
Hutton was a free agent when the 2026-27 season began after being released from his PTO contract with the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 29. It was unfamiliar territory for the 33-year-old defenseman with 11 seasons of NHL experience – and a career-high six goals last season.
Hutton kept himself in shape and waited for another opportunity, which came in the form of a PTO from the Islanders on Nov. 2. Three days later, it was converted into a one-year deal. Since then, Hutton has been a crucial piece of the Islanders defensive unit with his highest time-on-ice mark per game since 2023-24, averaging 15:12 this season.
“It was great. It was a great feeling,” Hutton said of signing with the Islanders. “Obviously, you never like to wait that long for a contract, but that's the hand I was dealt this summer, and I got the call. Obviously, as happy as can be.”