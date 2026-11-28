Hutton came to Long Island with little familiarity with the area and the players on the team. However, Hutton had four years of experience playing with Bo Horvat in Vancouver.

“I knew Horvat only so it's a bit of a whirlwind,” Hutton said. “We want to be comfortable, but only knowing one guy, it's tough. The guys have been good to me, so it's been an easy transition.”

Horvat made sure to make Hutton feel at home before Hutton even showed up on the Island.

“Luckily he still has the same number, so I was able to reach out, and we were texting back and forth,” Hutton said of Horvat. “Just even like all the small things, where do we show up to the rinks, and what time everyone's showing up, and what to wear, all that fun stuff. I was bouncing off him, and obviously Bo’s a great guy and a great leader. I’ve known him forever, and he's been able to help me too.”

Hutton joined the Islanders just ahead of a California road trip, which helped him get to know to the guys in the locker room.

“We were on the road there for a little bit, which helped just to get comfortable with the guys and get to know them a little bit more,” Hutton said.