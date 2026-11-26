Scoring with just 2.3 seconds remaining on the clock deserves some recognition, and 20-year-old Victor Eklund got just that from his teammates, earning the postgame oar following the New York Islanders' 3-2 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues.

"He's got ice in his veins," Islanders' Head Coach Pete DeBoer said of Eklund. "He's not afraid of the big moments. He wants to be out there in those moments, and I've got enough trust in his game to put him in those moments, and he's earned that."

Eklund ripped a one-timer to tie the score 2-2, blasting a Brayden Schenn feed fought off the boards to find Eklund just before time expired.

"Just trying to find open space out there, and I think I've never screamed Schenner's name that high, and got the pass, and got lucky," Eklund said.