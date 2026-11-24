The New York Islanders were back for practice at UBS Arena on Tuesday following their 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
Kyle Palmieri was not on the ice during practice after he sustained a lower-body injury on Monday. Palmieri collided with Nick Paul and Easton Cowan in the second period, went to the locker room with 13:27 left in the stanza and did not return.
Ryan Pulock was also not on the ice. Head Coach Pete DeBoer said he was still being evaluated for his upper-body injury.
Logan Stanley was absent from Tuesday’s practice as well. Stay tuned for updates following skate.
Here’s how the Islanders forward lines looked during practice.
Mathew Barzal – Bo Horvat – Simon Holmström
Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund
Anthony Duclair – JG Pageau – Mitchell Chaffee
Matias Maccelli – Casey Cizikas – Ondřej Palát
Adam Pelech – Matthew Schaefer
Ben Hutton – Tony DeAngelo
Scott Mayfield – Matthew Kessel