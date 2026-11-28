Logan Stanley scored his first goal of the season against his former team, but the New York Islanders fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 at UBS Arena on Friday.

Kyle Connor scored twice as part of a three-point game (2G, 1A) and pushed his season total to 22 goals. Connor opened the scoring 17:04 into the first period and added his eighth power-play goal of the year to make it 3-0 in the second period.

The Islanders weren’t able to muster much consistent offensive zone time against a stingy Jets defensive squad until Stanley’s goal cut the deficit to 3-1 with 14:53 remaining in the third period.