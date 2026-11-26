Game 24

Isles 3, St. Louis 2 (SO)

Outcome Never in Doubt?

Victor Eklund scored the tying goal with just over two seconds to play, and Bo Horvat scored the deciding goal in the shootout as the Isles rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues before a sell-out crowd of 17,345 at UBS Arena.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had given the Isles a 1-0 lead in the second period, but Dylan Holloway and Mason MacTavish flipped the game in St. Louis’ favor to set the scene for Eklund’s dramatic tying goal. The Isles improve to 5-1-3 in the last nine games and will spend Thanksgiving in a playoff spot.

The homestand concludes on Friday as the Isles host the Winnipeg Jets in the front-end of the first back-to-back of the season for the Isles.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (2) Calum Ritchie (2), Matthew Kessel (5) 05:37 NYI 1, STL 0

Dylan Holloway (7) Robert Thomas (20) 15:24 NYI 1, STL 1

3rd Period

Mason McTavish (9) Logan Mailloux (7), Otto Stenberg (2) 14:00 NYI 1, STL 2

Victor Eklund (8) Brayden Schenn (12), Bo Horvat (13) 19:57 NYI 2, STL 2

Overtime

No Scoring

The Shootout

Jake Neighbours (G) / Mathew Barzal (G)

Mason McTavish (NG) / Bo Horvat (G/GDG)

Dylan Holloway (NG)

The Isles are 2-2 in the shootout while St. Louis is 2-1… Ilya Sorokin improves to 10-17 in shootouts while Joel Hofer falls to 3-5 … Sorokin has stopped 58 of 87 career attempts (66.7%) while Sorokin has stopped 15-26 (57.7%)… The Isles (98-96) tie Buffalo (98-85) for the most shootout wins in NHL history… Only Florida (196) has contested more shootouts than the Isles (194) …Bo Horvat is now 16-48 in shootouts with eight game-deciding goals.

The Skinny

The Isles went 0-2 on the power play and killed the only St. Louis power play... The Isles’ PK is 41-47 in the last seventeen games, while the power play is 0-7 in the last four games after going 4-12 in the prior four games… The Isles scored the first goal for the eighth time in nine games...The Isles improve to 1-3-1 in games they trail after 40 minutes.…Ilya Sorokin is 4-1-0 in the last five games, has points in six of seven (4-1-2) and ten of thirteen (8-3-2)… Victor Eklund had four hits, to give him 74 on the season; that leads the team and is third among rookies… Matthew Schaefer had a season-high 14 shot attempts, including five on goal he had a career-high 17 attempts on March 24th vs. Chicago…The Isles snapped the Blues’ four game winning streak; they had scored 27 goals in those four games….St. Louis is 6-1-1 in their last eight games…Cal Ritchie earned an assist in his first game since his recall…Victor Eklund (20-053) is the second-youngest player in club history to score a tying goal in the final minute; Scott Lachance was two days younger when he did so on December 12, 1992, against Winnipeg in a game the Isles lost in overtime… Eklund supplants Mikko Makela (22-014) as the youngest to do so in a game the Isles eventually won…Eklund is also the youngest player in the NHL to score a tying goal in the last twelve minutes of regulation this season; the only younger player to score a third period tying goal is Matthew Schaefer…Matt Kessel (0-3-3) has three points in a two-game span for the first time in his career…Brayden Schenn assisted on the tying goal, and won 5 of 6 face-offs as the Isles earned a comeback win against St. Louis for the second straight time since Schenn left the Blues….Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the first time since October 10th vs. Tampa Bay…Eklund’s goal was his first in six games, after scoring in four straight games November 5th-12th.

First Time in A Long Time

The Isles scored a tying goal in the final three seconds of regulation for the first time since March 3, 2015, in Dallas (Anders Lee), and won a game that they trailed in the final three seconds for the first time since November 18, 1986, in Quebec (Bryan Trottier)

It is the seventh time in club history the team has tied a game in the final three seconds:

12/26/1991 Vs. New Jersey Derek King 19:59 (Game ended in a tie, after OT)

11/18/1986 @ Quebec Bryan Trottier 19:59 (Isles won in OT)

3/3/2015 @ Dallas Anders Lee 19:58 (Isles lost in OT)

12/27/2008 @ Buffalo Chris Campoli 19:58 (Isles lost in a SO)

1/13/2007 Vs. New Jersey Miroslav Satan 19:58 (Isles lost in a SO)

2/26/2002 Vs. Boston Michael Peca 19:58 (Game ended in a tie, after OT)

11/25/2026 Vs. St. Louis Victor Eklund 19:57 (Isles won in a SO)

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Casey Cizikas played in his 1002 nd game, all with the Islanders. He was honored before the game.

game, all with the Islanders. He was honored before the game. Cizikas has 285 points leaving him one behind Ed Westfall for 27 th place in club history.

place in club history. Pete DeBoer remains one win ahead of Todd McLellan for 15th place on the career wins list (675-674).

Semyon Varlamov has recorded 291 NHL wins, which is 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games, and Mike Liut (293) is next on the list at 47th.

The Schaefer’s

Schaefer has 32 career goals, matching Bryan Trottier’s club record for teenagers.

Schaefer now has 85 points, passing Rasmus Dahlin for 2 nd place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 47 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 47 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record. With 53 assists, Schaefer has passed Tim Connolly for 2 nd place among Isles teens

place among Isles teens Schaefer has a point in 13 of the last 17 games.

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

2. Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

Phil Housley 86 Rasmus Dahlin 71 Doug Bodger 59 Ray Bourque 56 Rick Hampton 54 Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 132

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

Matthew Schaefer 6 Bryan Trottier 5

Most Power Play Goals by an Islander Teenager

1.Bryan Trottier and John Tavares 11

2.Matthew Schaefer 9

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 308

2. Tim Connolly 285

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO) Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI Matthew Schaefer 31:35 11/25/2026 vs. STL (SO) Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO) Matthew Schaefer 30:01 11/5/2026 vs CAR Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 31:35 11/25/2026 vs. STL (SO)

4. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

There are ten recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer six times and Seth Jones twice.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 94 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a player 20 or younger since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have three come-from behind wins this season, including one time when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win five times this season, including twice in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have two (one in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-3 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 2-2 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored once with the sixth attacker and allowed five empty net goals.

Opponents have scored three goals with the sixth attacker and allowed four empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 12-7-5 for 29 points in 24 games

• 2025-26: 13-9-2 for 28 points in 24 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 14-41-55

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals last season were the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 12-7-5 overall; they are 6-4-2 at home and 6-3-3 on the road.

St. Louis is 13-9-3 overall; they are 8-3-1 at home and 5-6-2 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 4-5-2 against the East (2-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-3-1 vs. Atlantic) and 8-2-3 against the West (4-1-1 vs. Central and 4-1-2 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 675-457-157 as an NHL coach, and 13-10-5 with the Isles.

Career Wins

13. Dick Irvin 691

14. Pat Quinn 684

15. Pete DeBoer 675

16. Todd McLellan 674

First Things First

The Isles are 10-1-4 when scoring first and 2-6-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 8-8-9-4=29

St. Louis 6-11-4-2=23

The Isles are 7-1-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 5-6-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves; he is 10-5-2 this season and 6-2-1 vs. St. Louis.

Joel Hofer made 27 saves; he is 10-6-2 this season and 1-1-2 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (4:00); St. Louis was 0-1(2:00).

The Isles are 7-2-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 5-5-3 when they do not. The Isles are 3-5-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 9-2-3 when they do not.

The Isles are 5-0-2 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-1 when they are outscored, and 5-5-2 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 12-3-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-4-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 6-1-5 in games decided by a single goal including 3-1 in regulation. They are 1-3 in games decided in overtime and are 2-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-4 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season; they are the only team in the NHL to not face a back-to-back set so far this season. The first back-to-back will be on November 27th vs. Winnipeg and November 28th at Philadelphia.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (31:35); St. Louis: Philip Broberg (27:31)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (24:52).

Shots on Goal

Isles 29 (Matthew Schaefer – 5)

St. Louis 23 (Four with 3)

Shot Attempts

Isles 76 (Matthew Schaefer – 14)

St. Louis 49 (Colton Parayko – 6)

Face-offs

Isles 26, St. Louis 21 (55%)

Brayden Schenn won 5 of 6 for the Isles; Mason McTavish won 8 of 11 for St. Louis.

Hit Count

Isles 20 (Brayden Schenn and Victor Eklund – 4)

St. Louis 24 (Ross Johnston – 4)

Blocked Shots

Isles 15 (Four with 2)

St. Louis 21 (Cam Fowler – 5)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Stanley-2, Chaffee-2, Schenn-2, Pelech, MacLean, DeAngelo)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 76, St. Louis 49

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 58, St. Louis 42

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Matthew Schaefer +20

St. Louis: Dylan Holloway +3

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, St. Louis 7

5-on-5: Isles 8, St. Louis 7

Scratches

Alex Romanov (IR), Ryan Pulock (INJ), Kyle Palmieri (INJ), Scott Mayfield, Mitchell Chaffee

Games Lost to injury: 73. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 350th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Emil Heineman played his 107th consecutive game, all but one for the Isles, while Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer extended their streaks to 106 consecutive games.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on December 3rd against the Flyers in Philly.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The next matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failure CBJ (Goalie Interference) 11/17

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (1): Vs NJ 11/7

Opponent responses (5): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25, NJ 11/7, WPG 11/19, DET 11/21

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (1): NJ 11/7

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Victor Eklund (GTG; Isles won in SO) 19:57 – 11/25 vs STL

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (3): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22, Jack Hughes (NJ) 11/7, Josh Morrissey (WPG) 11/19

Shootout Winners

For (2): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27, Bo Horvat (STL)11/25

Vs (2): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15, Iyar Stenberg (SJ) 11/9

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 1,002…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 666 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 653\\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 621 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 617

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 154…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 384…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 189…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 160 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 538…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 285 …

31. David Volek 249 \\* 32. Ryan Pulock 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +83 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +73 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 666 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 653\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 621

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

10. Mark Streit 40 \\* 11. Johnny Boychuk 35 \\* 12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Matthew Schaefer 32 \\* 14. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 16. Scott Mayfield 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 189 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 245…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 325…

6. Thomas Greiss 193 \\* 7. Tommy Salo 187 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 180

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 164 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 78

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers are 6-13-0-2 this season following a 4-2 today at home to Syracuse. Pierre Engvall scored his team-leading ninth goal in the defeat.

Team leaders:

Goals: Pierre Engvall (9); Assists: Liam Foudy (10); Points: Engvall (18)

Goalies: Josh Kotai (3-7-1, 3.21, .892), Vitek Vanecek (3-6-1, 3.19, .896)

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The series concludes on March 25th in St. Louis

The Isles are 4-1-1 in their last six meetings with the Blues, including 3-1-0 in the last four games at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27th -- WINNIPEG AT ISLES 7:30pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 7:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles look to earn a split of the season series as they welcome the Jets to UBS Arena for Ilya Sorokin Bobblehead Night.

The Jets defeated the Isles 4-3 in overtime last week in Winnipeg; Josh Morrissey had the winning goal of a game that was 3-3 by the 12:09 mark of the middle period.

The Isles are 0-2-1 in the last three games against Winnipeg but are 4-1-0 all-time against the Jets at UBS Arena.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.