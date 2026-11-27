NEW YORK ISLANDERS (12-7-5) VS WINNIPEG JETS (13-9-4)

7:30 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders conclude their three-game homestand at UBS Arena on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting with the Jets is the front end of the Isles’ first back-to-back of the season as a road matchup against Philadelphia Flyers awaits on Saturday.

The Islanders are coming off a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, headlined by Victor Eklund’s game-tying goal with 2.3 seconds remaining.

Read a full game recap here.

Eklund’s eighth goal of the season helped the Isles earn a point in eight of the last nine games (5-1-3).

Eklund scored the first tying goal by an Isles player in the last three seconds of a game since March 3, 2015. Eklund is also the second youngest player in team history to score a tying goal in the final minute, according to Isles statistician Eric Hornick.

Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat scored in the shootout and Ilya Sorokin made a highlight reel save on Mason McTavish – who put the Blues ahead 2-1 with six minutes left – to power the Islanders to a comeback win.

Read who won the postgame awards here.

Cal Ritchie recorded an assist on JG Pageau’s game-opening goal in the former’s return to the lineup and Brayden Schenn had the primary assist on Eklund’s goal.

The Islanders are third in the Metropolitan Division and are 5-2-3 in their last 10 games. The Isles also haven’t lost back-to-back games since Nov. 7 and Nov. 9.

The Isles have allowed the fifth fewest goals-against per game in the NHL (2.79) powered by the fifth best team save percentage in the NHL (.901).

The Jets hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference amid an 8-1-1 stretch over their last 10 games.

The Jets have just two regulation losses in November and have earned a point in each of their last four games including a 4-2 road win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.