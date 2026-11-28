NEW YORK ISLANDERS (12-8-5) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (10-12-6)

7:30 P.M. | XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN2, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders finish a stretch of four games in six days with their first of four meetings against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Islanders are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday as Logan Stanley scored his first goal with the team.

Read the full takeaways from Friday’s game here.

Semyon Varlamov matched his season-high with 34 saves and Head Coach Pete DeBoer called him the Isles best player on a night where the offensive struggled against Winnipeg.

“He stood on his head all night,” Bo Horvat said. “Made some unbelievable saves for us, and it's shame on us that we didn't play well in front of him.”

Anthony Duclair and Brayden Schenn added assists on Stanley’s first as an Islander. Duclair has at least one point in four of the last six games with three goals and two assists in that span while Schenn has a three-game point streak (3A).

The Flyers are coming off a 5-2 home win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday with five different goal scorers. Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster each recorded a goal and an assist as 12 different Flyers recorded at least one point.

Philadelphia started the season 0-6-3 but have registered a point in eight of their last 10 games (6-2-2).

The Flyers have allowed the most goals in the Eastern Conference (97) and have given up at least three goals in seven of their last eight games. However, they’ve blocked the second most shots of any NHL team (418).