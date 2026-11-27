Kyle Palmieri will be out for six-to-eight months with a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, the New York Islanders announced on Friday.

Palmieri sustained his injury in the second period of a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and he was placed on injured reserve the next day.

Palmieri played 25 games last season before tearing the ACL in his left knee on Nov. 28, 2025, against the Philadelphia Flyers. He was sidelined for the remainder of last season following his injury.

Palmieri has nine points (4G, 5A) in 23 games this season.