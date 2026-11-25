NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-7-5) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (13-9-2)

7 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

Casey Cizikas will have his 1,000th NHL game celebrated at UBS Arena on Wednesday as the New York Islanders face the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for Cizikas’ special pregame ceremony.

The Islanders are looking to get back into the win column after their seven-game point streak snapped on Monday in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Read a full game recap here.

Mathew Barzal scored his first goal of the season and Anthony Duclair scored his NHL leading sixth game-opening goal.

Kyle Palmieri sustained a lower-body injury in the second period against Toronto and did not return. He was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and Cal Ritchie was recalled from AHL Hamilton in a corresponding move.

Read more on Palmieri and Ritchie here.

Additionally, the Isles announced on Tuesday that Ryan Pulock will miss 1-2 weeks with an upper-body injury. Pulock's injury occurred against the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 19.

Read more on Pulock here.

The meeting with the Blues is part of a four games in six nights stretch for the Islanders who are tied for third in the Metropolitan Division.

St. Louis enters the matchup on a four-game winning streak and they’ve scored a minimum of five goals in all those contests. The Blues scored eight in an 8-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 17 and recorded nine goals in a 9-6 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Much of the Blues offensive success has been powered by forward Robert Thomas, who was named the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday. Thomas recorded 10 points (2G, 8 A) over four games last week with three multi-point performances.