It was even evident to DeBoer who noticed how much that goal meant to Eklund who said he just wanted to win for Casey Cizikas who had his 1,000th career game celebrated pregame.

“He's a great kid, he's got an infectious personality and a smile,” DeBoer said about Eklund. “He's always happy around the rink, and then he's a little bit of an assassin when he puts his skates on and he gets out there and he's probably our most physical player night in, night out, and very smart defensively. He's made it really easy for me to play him and to give him more as we've gone along. I just think you saw the reaction from the guys. I mean, the guys love him.”

Schaefer By The Numbers

When Matthew Schaefer was on the ice at 5-on-5, the Islanders dominated the Blues and had 36 shot attempts – also defined as corsi for – compared to St. Louis’ 16 according to Natural Stat Trick.

Schaefer led the team in corsi for and scoring chances for while on the ice as the Islanders had 19. The Isles also had six high danger chances with Schaefer skating around which was often.

Schaefer played 31:35 for the third highest time-on-ice of his career. He also recorded a game-high five shots on goal and added two blocked shots.