Cal Ritchie is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues.

It’ll be Ritchie’s first game since he suffered a lower-body injury on his first shift Oct. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was recalled Tuesday when Kyle Palmieri was placed on injured reserve.

“He just has to come back and jump in,” Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “He worked really hard during his rehab. I like the reports I got from our strength and conditioning department on him. He popped back into practice; he looked like he had good jump.”

DeBoer didn’t say whether Ritchie will play center or wing, or where he’ll slot into the lineup.

“It’s pretty interchangeable,” Ritchie said of playing on the wing and playing center. “You kind of just read off each other in the D-zone. So, for me, it’s not too much of an adjustment, and I played [wing] last year. At the end of the season, I thought I played really good on the wing. So, I’m fine with either.”

Ritchie spent about a month rehabbing before he was activated and loaned to the AHL’s Hamilton Hammers to get back to game speed.

“It was a long process, sucks not being able to play,” Ritchie said. “It was pretty boring. Just rehabbing, working out, just watching a lot of hockey and just trying to improve by just watching some games and stuff. It just sucks. Obviously, being hurt just sucks.”