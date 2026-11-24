“Our best 20 minutes of the year probably followed by our poorest 40 minutes of the year,” Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “I'm not sure I've seen a game that polar opposite before. I've seen a period before maybe one way or the other, but the disappointing part for me is that we didn't grab the momentum back. We didn't find a way to get back to our game and things that were working for us in the first period. We lost that momentum and never got it back. And a lot of it was self-inflicted, mostly turnovers and puck management.”

The Isles outshot the Leafs15-6 in the opening period and also out chanced the Maple Leafs 14-7 in the opening frame at 5-on-5 with six of those coming from the line of Barzal, Brayden Schenn and Victor Eklund, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The Leafs flipped that script and out chanced the Isles 17-4 in the second period. The Islanders had just seven shots in the final 40 minutes compared to Toronto’s 26 shots on goal over the last two periods.

“I think we all know that wasn't good enough, not even in the slightest by us tonight,” Horvat said. “And I thought the first period was probably one of our better periods in a while, and then we just completely got away from our game. That's what happens when you do. You give up way too many grade A shots, Soroki [Sorokin] came up big in so many moments it could have been a lot worse and it's just unacceptable by us tonight.”