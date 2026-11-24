Ryan Pulock will miss 1-2 weeks with an upper-body injury, the New York Islanders announced on Tuesday.

Pulock sustained his injury against the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 19 and exited the ice with 11 seconds remaining in the second period. He did not return for the third period and missed the Islanders next two games.

The defenseman has four assists in 17 games with 12 hits and 30 blocks.

Palmieri will see doctors after he sustained a lower-body injury on Monday. Palmieri collided with Nick Paul and Easton Cowan in the second period, went to the locker room with 13:27 left in the stanza and did not return.

The winger has nine points (4G, 5A) in 23 games this season.