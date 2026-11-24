POLETÍN RECORDS HAT TRICK IN FOUR-POINT GAME

Tomas Poletìn recorded his first career WHL hat trick and added an assist for a four-point game on Friday in the Kelowna Rockets’ 10-3 win against the Prince George Cougars.

Poletìn scored twice in the opening period with his first of the night coming on the power play just six minutes in. He added to his second tally less than 10 minutes later to give Kelowna a 5-0 lead.

Poletìn completed his hat trick 5:46 into the third period for his seventh power-play goal of the season. He finished the game with three power-play points with two goals and an assist.

Poletìn is tied for third in the Western Hockey League in power-play goals. He has seven multi-point games and four multi-goal performances this year.

Poletìn followed up his hat trick with an assist against the Regina Pats on Saturday, extending his point streak to four games. The Islanders 2025 fourth-round pick leads the Rockets in goals (12) and points (22).