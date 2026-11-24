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Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 24, 2026
Poletín records first WHL hat trick, Dravecky extends point streak to five games
POLETÍN RECORDS HAT TRICK IN FOUR-POINT GAME
Tomas Poletìn recorded his first career WHL hat trick and added an assist for a four-point game on Friday in the Kelowna Rockets’ 10-3 win against the Prince George Cougars.
Poletìn scored twice in the opening period with his first of the night coming on the power play just six minutes in. He added to his second tally less than 10 minutes later to give Kelowna a 5-0 lead.
Poletìn completed his hat trick 5:46 into the third period for his seventh power-play goal of the season. He finished the game with three power-play points with two goals and an assist.
Poletìn is tied for third in the Western Hockey League in power-play goals. He has seven multi-point games and four multi-goal performances this year.
Poletìn followed up his hat trick with an assist against the Regina Pats on Saturday, extending his point streak to four games. The Islanders 2025 fourth-round pick leads the Rockets in goals (12) and points (22).
DRAVECKÝ’S FIVE-GAME POINT STREAK
Vladimír Dravecký continues to cause problems for opponents with a five-game point streak. Earlier this season, the defenseman recorded a nine-game point streak as well.
Dravecký’s current run began on Nov. 11, when the Islanders’ 2026 fifth-round pick scored a power-play goal.
Dravecký has eight points (2G, 6A) over the last five games, including a three-point performance with a goal and two assists against the London Nights on Saturday.
Dravecký opened the scoring seven minutes into the first period against London and had an assist on Ryan Roobroeck’s goal 5:02 later.
The blueliner cashed in with an assist on the power play during the second period and helped lift the Guelph Storm to a 4-2 victory. The assist was Dravecký’s 10th power-play point this season.
Dravecký has 29 points (7G, 22A) across 21 games this season and has already surpassed his point total from last year when he had 28 points (9G, 29A) through 58 games.
The 6-foot defenseman leads all OHL defensemen in points and has the third most goals (7) by an OHL blueliner.
STATS
CHL
Vladimír Dravecký (Guelph) OHL | 21GP, 7G, 22A, 6PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 15GP, 7-6-0-2, 2.60GAA, .920SV%, 0SO
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 18GP, 12G, 10A, 26PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 23GP, 10G, 15A, 10PIM
KHL
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow | 16GP, 9-6-0, 1.63GAA, .928SV%, 3SO
SWEDEN
Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS HockeyEttan | 10GP, 0G, 2A, 37PIM
Malte Gustafsson | HV71 | 15GP, 0G, 4A, 2PIM
MHL
Artyom Matyuk | Chaika Nizhny Novgorod | 21GP, 3G, 11A, 4PIM
NCAA
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 13GP, 4G, 6A, 45PIM
Bobby Cowan | Western Michigan University (NCHC) | 13GP, 4G, 6A, 4PIM
Lincoln Kuehne | Arizona State University (NCHC) | 12GP, 0G, 2A, 2PIM
Jacob Kvasnicka | Minnesota (Big Ten) | 12GP, 3G, 2A, 0PIM
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 12GP, 1G, 6A, 6PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 12GP, 2G, 4A, 6PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 14GP, 5G, 9A, 6PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 0A, 0PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 4GP, 0G, 2A, 2PIM